Events – Firefighters put skills to the test at UFBA Waterway Challenge in Havelock North

Source: United Fire Brigades’ Association



The skill, speed and teamwork of some of New Zealand’s volunteer firefighters will be on full display when the UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge 2026 comes to the Village Green in Havelock North on Saturday 17 January 2026.

Hosted by the United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA), the North Island Waterway Challenge brings together volunteer and career firefighters from across the region to compete in a fast-paced, highly technical firefighting competition. The event is free to attend and promises an exciting day out for the whole community.

The UFBA Waterway Challenge tests the real-world skills firefighters rely on every day – including hose handling, pump operation, teamwork, communication and precision under pressure. Crews race against the clock to complete a demanding course that simulates emergency response scenarios, giving spectators a rare behind-the-scenes look at the professionalism and training required to do the job safely and effectively.

UFBA President, Lesina Walden, says the event is about more than competition.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to see just how skilled our firefighters are. The challenge reflects the training and teamwork that firefighters use when responding to emergencies, particularly building and vegetation fires, in our communities.

It’s also a great chance to celebrate the dedication of these community firefighters.”

Teams from volunteer brigades all over the North Island, including the Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade, will be competing – giving the Hawke’s Bay community the chance to cheer on their own firefighters as they go head-to-head with their peers.

The Village Green setting provides an ideal venue, allowing spectators to get close to the action in a safe and family-friendly environment. Organisers encourage locals to bring friends and whānau along, enjoy the atmosphere, and support the firefighters who serve their community.

Event details:

What: UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge 2026

When: Saturday 17 January 2026

Where: Village Green, Havelock North

Cost: Free entry