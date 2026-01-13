CCTV ‘vital’ after Palmerston North shooting incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing the investigation into the shooting of a man at a Palmerston North car park yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson says emergency services were called to Marriner Street by a member of the public after gunshots were heard, about 3.15pm on Monday 13 January.

“The victim was located with gunshot-related injuries.

“He was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a very serious condition and underwent surgery. Due to his injuries, he has been flown to Wellington Hospital where he is in intensive care, awaiting further treatment.

“As part of the investigation, Police are making enquiries into a car fire on Karere Road to determine whether the two incidents are linked. The car fire was reported a short time after the shooting.”

CCTV sought

Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says Police are looking to identify vehicles that arrived and then left around the time of the shooting in Marriner Street and the car fire in Karere Road.

“We ask members of the public who live in the area and have CCTV cameras to contact us. The manner of driving following these incidents would have attracted attention, and if you saw any vehicle driving at speed or erratically, please let us know.”

The proximity of the shooting to a playground was also worrying, Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson says.

“This area is very public, but it is especially concerning to see it happen so close to a children’s playground.

“Violence like this is unacceptable and we need the community’s help to locate those involved. What members of the public have witnessed will be the key to identifying who is responsible and why it happened.

“CCTV around Marriner Street and Karere Road is vitally important to this investigation. If you have cameras that may record movement of vehicles on the road please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

How you can help

Anyone with information can make a report to Police via 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260112/5190.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crime Stoppers, on 0800 555 111.

