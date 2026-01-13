Rugby: Miracle Fai’ilagi to lead Moana for 2026 Super Rugby season

Source: Radio New Zealand

Michael Thomas/ActionPress

The first player to sign a Super Rugby contract straight from Samoan club rugby, Miracle Fai’ilagi, will lead Moana Pasifika for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Fai’ilagi stormed onto the Super Rugby scene in 2023, after being spotted by Moana Pasifika coaches at the now defunct World Rugby Pacific Combine in Suva in 2022.

He has gone on to become a Manu Samoa representative.

“I’m truly grateful for this opportunity and I just give praise to God,” Faiilagi said.

“It’s his plan that I’m here. God put me in this position and it’s a role that I’m ready to step into and give it my best.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to lead this team. I’m not only leading the boys and this whole organisation, but I’m leading Pasifika people.

“When Tana asked me to be captain I went away and gathered information from previous leaders, especially Ardie and Jimmy Lay.”

Fai’ilagi hails from the villages of Vailele and Uafato in Samoa.

Growing up he played for Vailele Rugby Club, on the tough gravel and a cricket pitch in the village.

“Looking back, I was just a kid from the islands that wanted to make the most of the opportunity and back in the Islands we hardly get these opportunities,” Fai’ilagi said.

“For the kids back in the islands I hope this encourages them to keep pursuing their dreams in whatever field that they’re trying to reach. Just keep believing in themselves, put God first and do the hard work.”

The galvanising loose forward was named the Moana Pasifika Niu Rookie of the Year and scored five tries in his debut season, including two spectacular tries against the Reds at Apia Park in Moana Pasifika’s first-ever game in Samoa.

His breakout maiden campaign put the competition on notice and led Fai’ilagi to represent Manu Samoa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He missed most of the 2024 Super Rugby season with injury, but returned to Moana Pasifika in 2025 with vengeance. It was arguably his best campaign yet.

Fai’ilagi scored eight tries, including a hat-trick in Moana Pasifika’s win over the Hurricanes. In 13 appearances Faiilagi also recorded 766 carry metres and 31 tackle breaks.

He also won the Moana Pasifika Attacking Player of the Year Award, alongside Kyren Taumoefolau.

Head Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga said Fai’ilagi represented “a true Moana man”.

“He is someone who puts in the hard work, leads through action and embraces his culture and values. We’re confident that he will lead the team well and do it in his unique way. He’s resilient and can empower the team through his presence and professionalism. There is also a wealth of experience in our team to support him.”

Umaga said Fai’ilagi’s journey from playing in the village in Samoa to now leading a Super Rugby team was inspiring for Pasifika people.

“Many young Pasifika kids will be able to see themselves in Miracle and know that they can one day be where he is.

“It wasn’t easy, but Miracle took his chance and is reaping the rewards of his hard work. We’re really proud to have him leading us into the new season.”

