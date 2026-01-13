University Research – ‘Absolutely huge’ black coral among largest ever seen – VUW

Source: Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington

A massive black coral, measuring 4 metres high and 4.5 metres wide, has been found by researchers exploring the underwater depths of Fiordland.

The coral, a protected species, is likely to be 300-400 years old and thought to be among the largest ever seen in the waters around Aotearoa New Zealand.

Professor James Bell, a marine biologist at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, described the coral as “absolutely huge”.

“It’s by far the largest black coral I’ve seen in my 25 years as a marine biologist. Most black corals we come across when we’re diving are small, with the bigger ones usually less than two to three metres tall so finding this one was really cool,” he said.

The discovery is important as large corals provide vital breeding stock for the species, which is slow to grow.

“Pinpointing where large corals occur means we can better protect them by letting people know where not to anchor their boats or drop pots,” Professor Bell said.

Richard Kinsey, senior biodiversity ranger at the Department of Conversation, was also on the dive when the coral was discovered. “To see such a large coral looming out of the darkness was pretty special. I’ve been a marine ranger in Fiordland for nearly 20 years and it’s rare to see a coral so big. It’s easily the largest one I can remember seeing,” he said.

Victoria University researchers are working with the Department of Conservation and the Fiordland Marine Guardians to study and map the distribution of protected coral species in the fiords.

“We’d love to receive reports from anyone who knows of particularly large black corals that are greater than 4 m so we can map their distribution and find out how common such large coral colonies are throughout Fiordland,” said Professor Bell.

Despite its name, the black coral appears white in colour and only its skeleton is black. The coral is listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Act and it’s illegal to deliberately collect or damage it.

