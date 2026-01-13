Alyssa Healy to retire from all forms of cricket

Source: Radio New Zealand

One of the games greats is calling an end to her incomparable cricket career.

Alyssa Healy has announced she will retire from all forms following Australia’s upcoming series against India.

Healy, 35, will end her 15-year career with almost 300 matches, more than 7,000 runs and 275 dismissals to her name following her national team debut in 2010.

Taking over as full-time Australian captain in 2023, Healy famously led the side to a historic 16-0 whitewash of England.

One of the most destructive batters and finest wicketkeepers in world cricket, she has been part of eight ICC World Cup titles, holding an array of records including the highest individual score in a World Cup Final and most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in T20 Internationals.

Healy was awarded the 2019 Belinda Clark Award, twice named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and was part of Australia’s Commonwealth Games gold medal winning side in 2022.

A founding Sydney Sixers player, Healy compiled more than 3,000 runs across 11 seasons in the Weber WBBL and was part of two title winning sides.

She was also part of a remarkable 11 Women’s National Cricket League titles with New South Wales.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia. I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day,” Healy said.

“Knowing I won’t be going to the T20 World Cup this year and the limited preparation time the team has, I won’t be part of the T20s against India, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to finish my career and captain the ODI and Test side at home against India – one of the biggest series on the calendar for us.

“I’ll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia. Representing my country has been an incredible honour and I’m grateful for one last series in the green and gold.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said Healy is one of the all-time greats of the game.

“She has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career. On behalf of Australian Cricket, I’d like to thank Alyssa and congratulate her on an incredible career that has inspired so many and changed the game for the better.

“We look forward to celebrating her achievements throughout the series against India.”

