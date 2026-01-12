Water-related incident at Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake

Source: New Zealand Police

Police were called about 10.30pm Friday 9 January to a report of a man who had not returned from a swim.

The man’s body was located shortly after 1am on Saturday 10 January.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

On Saturday Area Commander Herby Ngawhika joined kaumātua from Tūhourangi iwi at Lake Tikitapu for karakia to observe tikanga in lifting the tapu off the lake and restoring the wairua of the area.

