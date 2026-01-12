Pharmac funds treatment for rare disorders

Source: PHARMAC

Pharmac will fund nitisinone for people with the rare disorders tyrosinemia type 1 and alkaptonuria from 1 February 2026.

Nitisinone is currently funded through Pharmac’s Named Patient Pharmaceutical Assessment (NPPA) policy. From February, it will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Schedule, making it easier for clinicians to prescribe and for people to access treatment.

Approximately 10 people with these rare disorders are expected to benefit from access to the medicine in the first year of funding.

“This decision will make it easier for people living with these rare conditions to access nitisinone,” says Pharmac’s Acting Manager of Pharmaceutical Funding, Claire Pouwels.

“It will also make it easier for clinicians to prescribe this treatment, without needing to apply through NPPA each time.”

Clinicians have supported this decision, saying it will make access to treatment simpler for their patients.

Tyrosinemia type 1 and alkaptonuria are lifelong conditions that affect how the body breaks down tyrosine, an amino acid. Without treatment, harmful substances can build up and cause serious health problems. Nitisinone, alongside a special diet, can help prevent or reduce these effects.

People currently receiving nitisinone through NPPA will continue to get their treatment as usual but may need to change to the LogixX Pharma brand from 1 February 2026.

If people experience issues with the new brand, there are pathways in place within the Exceptional Circumstances framework to access an alternative if clinically necessary.

MIL OSI