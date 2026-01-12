Response to fruit fly find in Mt Roskill continues

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

The biosecurity response to the find of a single male Queensland fruit fly in Auckland???s Mt Roskill continues with extra traps in place, fruit testing underway, and great engagement from the community says Mike Inglis, Biosecurity New Zealand commissioner north.

No further fruit flies have been found as our stepped-up surveillance continues. This includes regular trap checking and inspecting fruit grown in the area.

“Our team was busy all weekend finishing the installation of signs, additional traps, and fruit disposal bins, and sharing information with the community at local markets,” says Mr Inglis.

“Special bins are in place in the controlled area for fruit and vegetable waste disposal. There is one for each household in Zone A and bins are publicly available right across Zone B. We???ve shared an interactive map today showing the location of those Zone B bins, where you can search for your nearest bins based on your address.”

You can find this map and full information about the response at: Queensland fruit fly detection in Mt Roskill, Auckland

“We have a specialist team working in a mobile laboratory in the area, collecting and inspecting fruit for evidence of Queensland fruit fly,” says Mr Inglis.

“Since Friday, they have sliced and examined nearly 55kg of fruit, and it is pleasing we still have no indication of an established breeding population.”

Last week, legal controls were introduced to restrict the movement of fruit and vegetables around the location where the fruit fly was found to stop the spread of any other Queensland fruit flies that may be out there. Signs have been installed at every road entrance and exit to the controlled area, reminding people of the restrictions.

“I want to thank the local community for their support for our work so far. In the previous 14 occasions we???ve found fruit flies in New Zealand, we???ve successfully eradicated them with the help of our horticulture sector partners and local communities, so it???s important everyone plays their part,” says Mr Inglis.