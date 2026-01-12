Update on investigation into deaths of two people, Pukehina

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Investigations Manager Tauranga, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Varnam:

Bay of Plenty Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of two people at an address on Old Coach Road in Pukehina.

Police are able to confirm that the death of the woman is being treated as suspicious, and the death of the man as unexplained.

A 50-year-old man is due to reappear in Tauranga District Court on 30 January on a charge of assaulting a person in a family relationship.

Police continue to be focused on investigating the events that led to the deaths of the two people.

At around 3pm on 1 January Police were notified of a woman that had died at an address on Old Coach Road, Pukehina.

At around 2:10am on 2 January Police were then made aware of a man who had been found deceased in another house on the same property.

Police are continuing to investigate these deaths and ask anyone with information about what happened to contact Police through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260101/9901.

Report can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

