Hundreds in lower North Island remain without power following strong winds

Hundreds of homes in Wairarapa and Manawatū are still without power following high winds over the weekend, PowerCo says.

Gusts over 100km/h were recorded in Wellington on Sunday; however, winds have since eased.

A total of 3313 homes on the power supplier’s network were cut off at the wind’s height on Sunday.

PowerCo head of network operations Mark Dunn said 485 customers in Wairarapa and 193 in Manawatū were still without power as of midday Monday.

He said extra crews from Taranaki were brought into the region yesterday in anticipation of weather-related damage.

“Extra precautions have been taken to minimise the risk of fire in these windy and dry conditions, which may result in longer restoration times than usual,” Dunn said.

“We thank customers for their patience as our crews work as quickly as they can to restore power.”

