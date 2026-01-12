Weather News – Hot weather eases with rain on the way – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Monday 12th – Friday 16th January – After a scorching weekend for parts of the country, MetService is forecasting a return to typical summer temperatures for the North Island, while cooler conditions take hold in the South Island. The settled weather lasts for the start of the week before rain arrives from mid-week.

Some notable stats from the hot weekend:

Kerikeri had a record high for January on Saturday with 32.3°C which was then surpassed the following day with 32.7°C. This was also their third highest historical temperature recorded for any month.

Whitianga equalled their highest January temperature on Sunday with 30.6°C.

Napier Airport reached 36.3°C, which was their second highest January temperature on record and an all-time top five temperature for that station.

Parts of Tairāwhiti Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay have remaining heat alerts today (Monday) after overnight temperatures stayed above 20°C, giving little relief from the daytime heat. But for the rest of the North Island, temperatures ease back to more typical January levels this week. Warm spots include inland Waikato and Hawke’s Bay which reach temperatures in the high-20s. Much of the island stays settled apart from a few showers, before rain arrives for some on Wednesday and for most on Thursday to Friday as a low pressure system crosses the country.

The South Island is also largely settled to start the week apart from the odd shower. From the second half Wednesday, rain may arrive over the top of the island, extending to the rest of the island through Thursday and Friday with the low pressure system.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “At this early stage, Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury and eastern Otago look likely to get the largest share of the rain this week.”

The associated cloud and rain bring a noticeable cool-down over the eastern South Island from Thursday into the weekend, creating a very different feel compared to the past weekend. Temperatures are expected to sit in the mid to upper teens, with places like Ashburton dropping from around 21°C on Wednesday to closer to 16°C for the rest of the week.

“For many people, it’s a return to routine this week, but there are still opportunities to make the most of the long summer afternoons. But with rain on the cards for most of the country later this week, it’ll be worth staying across the forecast as the week unfolds,” Makgabutlane advises.

