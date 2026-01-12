Quick actions lead to arrests following aggravated robbery

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has been arrested and enquiries are continuing following an aggravated robbery in Okaihau yesterday.

At about 2.30pm, Police were notified of two people entering a superette on Settlers Way and taking a number of items before presenting a firearm towards the store worker.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall, Northland CIB, says the pair then fled on foot.

“A witness then reported seeing two people matching the description of the offenders on Lake Road.

“Police, including the dog unit, quickly responded and located the duo, as well as the stolen property and a modified starter gun resembling a glock.”

Detective Sergeant Syddall says quick reporting and detailed information provided to Police assisted in the swift arrests.

“As a result of this, we’ve been able to locate the persons of interest in a very short space of time.”

She urges anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour to call 111 as soon as possible.

“Every break in or theft causes harm to people, and we’re committed to holding those responsible to account, and will use every avenue available to us to do just that.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Kaikohe Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery, threatening to kill and assaulting police.

A 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

