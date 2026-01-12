All the looks from the Golden Globes red carpet

Source: Radio New Zealand

The countdown is on for the 83rd Golden Globes, the first major film and TV awards show of the season, as stars hit the red carpet. Top nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo and Emma Stone, with leading TV contenders The Pitt , The White Lotus and Severance . Comedian Nikki Glaser hosts this year’s ceremony, with red carpet coverage streaming on Variety’ s YouTube channel.

