Man who went missing in Lake Tikitapu found dead

A body has been found after a man went missing while swimming near Rotorua last week.

Police were called at about 10.30pm on Friday to reports a man had not returned from a swim in Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake.

His body was found shortly after 1am on Saturday.

Police said his death had been referred to the coroner.

