Update – Kahurangi National Park search

The search for missing tramper Graham Garnett, 66, is moving into a limited search phase today.

Search efforts yesterday included six search teams and the assistance of a New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter.

One of the teams remained in the field late into the evening.

Police will now consolidate the information gathered in recent days and analyse the search effort to date, and going forward.

Police again thank everybody involved in search efforts so far, including members of Land Search and Rescue, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue and Coordination Centre and commercial helicopter operators.

We’d still like to hear from anybody who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of Friday 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.

Any sightings of Graham or information to assist search efforts can be reported via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

Please quote the reference number P064981672.

