Four arrested after alleged theft of Auckland bottle store

Police have arrested four people, two of whom are alleged to have been armed with machetes, after they are said to have stolen beer from an Auckland bottle shop and caught a bus to escape.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Mike Rickards said the four people went into the Sunnynook bottle shop at about 8.40pm on Thursday.

Two of them took boxes of beer. The shop employee received minor injuries when they tried to intervene.

Rickards said the group then got on a bus.

Police were waiting for them when they arrived in the city and all four were arrested.

A 22-year-old has been charged with shoplifting and will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

