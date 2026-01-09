Six whales die, others still on beach after mass stranding at Farewell Spit

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Project Jonah

Six whales have died and 15 remain on the beach at Farewell Spit following a stranding on Thursday afternoon.

Project Jonah says the rest of the pod of 53 whales has made its way back out to sea.

Volunteers and Department of Conservation staff are keeping the remaining whales cool and comfortable until the high tide this afternoon.

Project Jonah says the group are near the tide line so there will only be a small window to attempt a refloat.

The organisation is welcoming any help from the public, with aplea for people to bring wetsuits and their own supplies.

Those working at the site stood down by 10pm and were due to return at first light.

Supplied / Project Jonah New Zealand

The Department of Conservation said Farewell Spit, where whales frequently strand at the top of the South Island, “is a naturally occurring “whale trap” that occurs along a migratory route for long-finned pilot whales in New Zealand”.

“The spit hooks around the northern entrance into Golden Bay forming extensive intertidal sand flats flanked by gently shelving waters offshore. Whales may be easily deceived and caught out by the gently sloping tidal flats and a rapidly falling tide.

“Pilot whales have strong social bonds and if one whale heads into shallow water, the rest of the pod will follow due to their natural instinct to look after one another.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand