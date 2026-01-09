One dead after crash in Hawke’s Bay

Source: Radio New Zealand
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 50, Korokipo Road in the Hastings District on Friday.
Police were called to the single vehicle crash southwest of Waiohiki at around 2:20am.
The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.
It has since reopened.
Enquiries into the crash are continuing, a police spokesperson said.
