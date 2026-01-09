One dead after crash in Hawke’s Bay

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/ Marika Khabazi

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 50, Korokipo Road in the Hastings District on Friday.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash southwest of Waiohiki at around 2:20am.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

It has since reopened.

Enquiries into the crash are continuing, a police spokesperson said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand