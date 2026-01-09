Kiwi parents love classics: Top baby names for 2025 announced

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden is pleased to announce New Zealand’s favourite baby names for 2025.

Timeless names continue to dominate Kiwi birth registrations, with Noah holding strong as parents’ favourite for the third year running, shared by 244 baby boys. For girls, Isla reigned supreme with 179 registrations, cementing its spot in the top three since 2016.

Close behind was Luca, chosen by 236 parents this year, and Charlotte as the second most popular girls name, given to 178 newborns.

“With over 58,000 births registered this year and 19,457 unique first names, it’s clear that while parents love individuality, established names like Noah and Isla continue to dominate. These trends give us fascinating snapshots of Kiwi culture and how enduring favourites shape the names we choose for the next generation,” says Ms Van Velden.

Looking back over the decades, it’s clear some names have remained consistently popular. Olivia, for example, first entered the top 10 in 1994 and has held its place ever since, with Jack following in 1998 and continuing to feature in the top 10 every year.

“It’s always fun to see how the names of our political leaders feature among newborns too. This year, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s first name was chosen for 20 babies, while Minister Winston Peters remained a rare pick with no fewer than six babies named Winston. Deputy Prime Minister, David Seymour’s name proved more popular, appearing 46 times. And my own name, Brooke, was given to 15 baby girls in 2025,” says Ms Van Velden.

“While it’s interesting to see which names are trending, the most important step for parents is making sure their baby’s name is officially registered, securing their legal identity and allowing them to access their rights to services as they grow up.”

The Department recommends registering your baby within the first two months of birth, and SmartStart makes the process simple, easy, and free.

Visit SmartStart to make it official and explore naming trends dating back to 1954: https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/news/baby-names

