200 passengers stranded on Bluebridge ferry overnight

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

A problem with a Bluebridge ferry has left passengers stranded, with some spending the night bearthed in Wellington harbour.

The Connemara 8.30pm sailing from Wellington to Picton had to return to Wellington shortly after departure following the discovery of a fault with the ramp.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said crew were working with specialist crane operators to lower the ramp which was taking time, resulting in passengers and freight remaining on the vessel overnight.

Have you been caught up? Share your pictures and stories with us at: iwitness@rnz.co.nz

“We’re doing everything we can to make the 200 passengers onboard as comfortable as possible accommodating them in cabins as available and serving refreshments, but we acknowledge that it is a huge inconvenience for everyone.”

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the ramp was down by 10am, with vehicles due to come off shortly.

The Connemara also lost power during a sailing in September 2024 due to contaminated fuel, leaving it drifting for more than two hours and needing a rescue from tug boats.

He said Bluebridge apologised “unreservedly” to everyone affected and will work with each passenger to refund and reschedule.

RNZ / Bill Hickman

“We are also adding an additional sailing of the Livia this evening to accommodate these passengers,” he said.

Dady said the company was extremely disappointed to have experienced a mechanical issue during peak travel period and was working as quickly as possible to get up and running again.

“Unfortunately there is a flow on effect of having to cancel sailings at this time of year but we want our customers to know we are doing everything we can to get them across the Strait as soon as possible.”

RNZ has been contacted by one passenger Greg Brunton, who was due to catch the ferry from Picton today.

He said when trying to rebook this morning, he was unable to rebook sooner than next month.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand