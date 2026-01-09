Fire destroys yachts at New South Wales marina

Source: Radio New Zealand

More than forty firefighters in New South Wales have been working to extinguish a number of yacht fires in a marina.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the incident was reported just before 3.30am (local time) on Friday.

It said four people were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police and the Port Authority were also at the scene.

MOSMAN – FRNSW , Port Authority and NSW Police working to extinguish a number of vessels on fire in the marina on the western side of the Spit Bridge. Called in just before 3:30am. pic.twitter.com/nBwcWcRPNy — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) January 8, 2026

According to Sydney Morning Herald, NSW Police said the fire started on one vessel before spreading and destroying another three.

It said four people were onboard the vessel where the fire originated from but managed to escape.

The Sydney Morning Herald said the fire was not currently being treated as suspicious.

