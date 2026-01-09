Two rescued after jetski breakdown off Taranaki coast

Source: New Zealand Police

Two men stranded on a drifting jetski “did everything right”, but Police say their rescue is an important reminder to boaties about taking essential safety precautions on the water.

About 1pm on 7 January, the pair were off the New Plymouth Airport coast when the anchor line was pulled into the craft’s intake, damaging the jetski’s motor and leaving them drifting to sea, unable to restart the engine.

Search and Rescue Incident Controller Constable David Bentley says the pair did the right thing by immediately calling for help.

“The boys were lucky. They had two mobile phones with them and were wearing lifejackets — both of which made a significant difference in getting a good outcome,” Constable Bentley says.

“Police are very happy they phoned for help early. It allowed us to activate our partner agencies straight away.”

Coastguard Taranaki, Airport fire rescue, and Surf Life Saving Taranaki’s Search and Rescue volunteers were deployed, but it was later determined the jetski had drifted “a considerable distance” offshore.

“Once this was confirmed, Surf Life Saving assets were stood down due to the offshore conditions and distance, and Coastguard Taranaki volunteers continued the search.”

The jetski continued to drift at speed until Coastguard Taranaki’s Todd Energy Rescue vessel located and recovered the pair approximately two nautical miles off the Waitara Rivermouth. When Coastguard Taranaki took the pair onboard and assessed them they were both well and in good spirits.

Coastguard Taranaki towed the jet ski safely over the Waitara Bar and back to a jetty on the Waitara River.

Constable Bentley says the incident is a strong reminder that conditions at sea can change quickly, and even a small mechanical issue can lead to a potentially life threatening situation.

“We want all boaties — jetski riders included — to remember the basics,” he says.

“Take at least two reliable forms of communication. Always wear lifejackets. Check the marine weather forecast. And always let someone know where you’re going and when you plan to be back.”

He says these simple steps dramatically increase the chances of a swift and safe rescue if something goes wrong.

“Had these boys not had phones, or had they not been wearing lifejackets, this incident could have ended very differently.”

Police acknowledge the quick response from community partners Coastguard Taranaki and Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue, whose coordination ensured a successful outcome.

