Search for missing tramper in Kahurangi National Park moved to ‘limited search phase’

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

The search for a man missing in Kahurangi National Park is moving to a limited search phase, police say.

Police and other groups have been searching for Graham Garnett, 66, who failed to return from a hike on 30 December.

Police Search and Rescue’s Sergeant Jonny Evans said efforts on Thursday saw six teams out searching, along with a NZ Defence Force helicopter circling above.

One of those teams remained searching late into the evening.

Supplied / Police

“Police will now consolidate the information gathered in recent days and analyse the search effort to date, and going forward,” Evans said.

“Police again thank everybody involved in search efforts so far, including members of Land Search and Rescue, Department of Conservation, New Zealand Defence Force, Rescue and Coordination Centre and commercial helicopter operators.”

Evans said police still wanted to hear from any one in the Baton/Ellis River area from 26 December – particularly those around the Flanagan’s Hut area.

Supplied / Police

“Any sightings of Graham or information to assist search efforts can be reported via 105, either over the phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz.

“Please quote the reference number P064981672.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand