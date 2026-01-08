Appeal following boat theft in Whangārei

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following the brazen theft of a boat from a commercial yard in Whangārei on Tuesday 6 January.

Thanks to quick action by a member of the public, the 7.5-metre White Pointer named Jasmine was recovered, located without its trailer dumped near Wairua Falls in Titoki.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Titoki area, specifically around Wairua Falls, between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 January. This includes possible sightings of the boat, or its empty trailer being towed in the area.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 260106/3245, or pass information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issue by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI