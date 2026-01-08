Events – 4,500+ Individuals to Race at Biggest Waka Ama Nationals To Date

Source: Waka Ama

Karāpiro is set to host the largest event it’s ever seen, the 2026 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals, with 800 more paddlers than last year, being a first in the sport’s history and one of the biggest national sporting events in Aotearoa New Zealand.

From 11–17 January 2026 upwards of 4,500 participants will be racing, with ages ranging from 5 years old to 85+. Organised by Waka Ama Aotearoa NZ (WAANZ) and supported by mana whenua Ngāti Korokī Kahukura and Ngāti Hauā, this year is also a qualifying event for the 2026 International Va’a Federation World Sprint Championships in Singapore this coming August.

WAANZ has announced a new partnership with House of Travel Events, who will provide athletes qualifying for the World Championships with their international travel needs. While new partnerships are underway, those existing continue to grow with major partner ACC hosting the whānau zone at the 2026 event.

“This year’s Nationals are a milestone for waka ama. To see an increase in paddlers from 2025, with our rangatahi numbers on the rise, it shows just how powerful this sport has become for whānau and communities across Aotearoa,” says WAANZ Chief Executive Lara Collins.

As part of the weeks activities, in partnership with Waikato River Authority there will be excursions available throughout the week for those interested in visiting Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, to learn about the protection of taonga species and traditions with Moa.

In addition there will be a release of elvers (baby eels) on Monday 12th January as part of the event. Taitamariki races with nearly 900 tamariki under the age 10, will begin racing on Sunday 11 January, closing up with the premier women’s 500m final on Saturday the 17th of January. Thousands of supporters are anticipated to attend, where 2025 saw more than 10,000 spectators arrive to the lakeside during the week’s competition.

