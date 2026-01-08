Person dies after two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Dairy Flat

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Auckland’s Dairy Flat.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the rural Pine Valley Road on Wednesday.

St John said it was notified of the crash just before 1pm.

The person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition, but later died.

Pine Valley Road was closed for a few hours, but was reopened by 5pm.

A serious crash unit is investigating and enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

