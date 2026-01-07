Police urge drivers to slow down

Source: New Zealand Police

Over the past 48 hours police have seen worrying speeds on Manawatū roads.

Despite a heavy road policing presence on our roads, Sergeant Ryan Harrison says some people travel at excessive speeds and it’s got to stop.

“There have been a number of serious tragic crashes in the district.

“We want people to be able to visit family and friends safely yet we’ve found way too many drivers speeding over the Christmas New Year period.

“It’s frustrating,” says Sergeant Harrison.

“We stop people for speeding and drivers are cross about being caught.

“But we see the crashes these speeds can cause and nobody wants to be part of that.”

As well as speeding, road police found a variety of other dangerous behaviour while they were out trying to keep the roads safe over the holiday season:

A drunk driver blew 854 which is more than three times the legal limit

Another was caught doing 110kmh along Fitzherbert Ave (50km zone)

A driver did 124kmh in the 80km zone near Bunnythorpe

One driver was caught doing 133kmh leaving the Sanson township

Another went 132kmh heading into Ashhurst in the rain

A driver was detected doing 144kmh on the TAAT highway near Woodville.

Sergeant Harrison says he knows that people will read this and dismiss it as not applying to them but he sees the results of speeding every day.

“It’s simple. Simply slow down. Please,” he says.

“If we lower our speed on the roads from an average of 102 km/h to 98 km/h then we estimate it would save 52 lives every year.”

