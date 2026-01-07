Changhong Unveils AI‑Powered Smart Home Solutions at CES 2026

Source: Media Outreach

LAS VEGAS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2026 – The 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) opened on January 6 in Las Vegas, bringing together leading global technology companies. As the barometer of industry trends, CES highlights rapid advances in consumer electronics. This year, Changhong presented a new portfolio of AI-driven home appliances under the concept of “AI Technology + Human-Centric Design”, blending advanced intelligence with a distinctive design identity.

Changhong is accelerating the integration of AI across its home‑appliance lineup. Its panda-themed AI series merges this widely welcomed Chinese cultural symbol with AI capabilities, utilising anthropomorphic interaction, environmental sensing, and adaptive control to recreate a naturally intuitive and comforting user experience. The AI TV features the intelligent “Panda Xiaobai,” offering round-the-clock interaction. Complementing it, the AI refrigerator introduces cloud-based humidity control to maintain ingredients in an optimized freshness chamber, while the AI air conditioner delivers a gentle adaptive cooling experience reminiscent of a natural breeze. Completing the ecosystem, the AI washing machine employs triple-power cleaning for efficient fabric care. Blending everyday technology with humanistic warmth, Changhong aims to create smart home experiences that feel more intuitive and emotionally engaging.

Moreover, Changhong also unveiled several breakthroughs: The 100-inch RGB MiniLED TV, boasts an ultra-slim profile, an anti-glare display, and immersive audiovisual performance, complemented by industry-leading large-scale AI models like DeepSeek for enhanced voice interaction. The AI Air Manager 360° air conditioner extends beyond temperature control to incorporate air‑quality management, learning user habits to optimize comfort and energy efficiency. The full‑space preservation refrigerator applies AI freshness algorithms and dual‑system temperature control to eliminate odor mixing and temperature fluctuations. The AI washer‑dryer set intelligently identifies fabric types and automatically adjusts washing programs.

Changhong presents a holistic smart home ecosystem designed around user experience, further enhancing its visibility and presence in the international smart home landscape. Driven by its global “Technology + Sports” branding strategy, the brand has established an overseas network encompassing R&D, manufacturing, products, and services. Through intelligent sensing, natural interaction, and multi-scenario coordination, its AI appliances deliver a more efficient, convenient, and comfortable home experience, reflecting the Company’s forward-looking vision for smart living.

Through its fusion of AI innovation and vivid design, Changhong is shaping a distinct global brand presence, delivering smart home solutions that resonate both emotionally and technologically with users worldwide.

