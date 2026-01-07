‘Hero driver’ praised for aiding in return of missing dogs following vehicle theft

Source: Radio New Zealand

A “hero driver” is being praised for helping return two dogs taken in a stolen ute in Central Otago.

Police said the man was travelling along State Highway 79 towards Fairlie on Monday morning when he saw a man on a bike with two dogs.

The man stopped and offered to drive the rider and the dogs to Fairlie.

But along the way, he started to become concerned that the dogs could be those that had been taken in the stolen ute from a Ōmakau address on Saturday.

Sergeant Cath Hone said the man continued to Fairlie but stopped outside a vet clinic where he called police.

“The male got out, but our hero driver kept the dogs – Jock and Nala.

“Constable Brad Morton immediately dispatched from Lake Tekapo, along with a Timaru unit, and the male was located and arrested.”

Hone said police wanted to thank the man for his actions and keeping the dogs safe.

“We also want to thank Aorangi Veterinary Services in Fairlie for promptly jumping into action when they got to call from police to assist with the dogs – allowing officers to focus on locating the male.”

A 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Timaru District Court on 13 January.

He is facing charges related to driving, burglary and theft of stock.

The owners of Jock and Nala say they are “beyond thrilled” to have their dogs back.

