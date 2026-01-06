Update: Search for missing tramper Connor Purvis

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton:

A significant search effort is continuing for missing tramper Connor Purvis.

Yesterday’s searches were focused in the upper South Temple Valley, Mt Huxley and the Huxley River South Branch, both on foot and via helicopter.

A continued effort again today will focus on Mt Huxley, the Huxley River South Branch and upper Ahuriri River.

Specialist search teams working today include Wānaka Canyon and Drone teams, the Dunedin Cliff rescue team, and a number of Land Search and Rescue teams.

Helicopter support for searching and logistics continues to be provided by Heli Ventures out of Ōamaru and Helicopter Line from Mt Cook.

Police are interested to hear from anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley in the past several weeks. Please contact Police via 105 and reference file 260102/2266.

Police want to thank the Ōmārama and wider Mackenzie community, along with the Ōmārama volunteer fire brigade for their outstanding support of the search effort.

We are also grateful for the efforts of the Ōamaru, Ōmārama, Twizel and Dunedin Land Search and Rescue groups, who are working in difficult and rugged terrain.

