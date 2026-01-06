Drone to be used in search for tramper missing near Lake Ōhau for a week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

A drone will be used today to help in the search for a tramper missing near Lake Ōhau in the Mackenzie Basin.

There has been no sign of 20-year-old Connor Purvis since he went to climb Mt Huxley on Tuesday last week.

Police say the Search and Rescue team are working to refine the search area, and are being supported by teams from the greater South Island and the Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

They are also planning on deploying a drone to assist search efforts, as long as weather conditions hold.

On Sunday, Otago coastal search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said helicopters had scoured the area.

They have been looking through huts and camp sites but have found no sign of Purvis.

“We ask anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley or has been tramping or hunting in the Huxley River South Branch between 28 December and 2 January to make contact with Police if they haven’t already,” Sheat said.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Connor in the South Temple, Ahuriri or Huxley valleys in that same timeframe.

“It’s a large-scale search over a large area, and the smallest piece of information could make all the difference.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand