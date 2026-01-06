Stratford road blocked after debris falls from truck

Source: Radio New Zealand

Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

Debris is blocking a major road in Stratford after it fell from a truck.

Police said on Tuesday morning the northbound lane of Broadway/State Highway 3 through the Taranaki town was blocked, and would be for “some time” while it was cleared.

No one was injured, they said.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

