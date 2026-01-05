Warrant to arrest: Bruce Tautari

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are working to locate Bruce Tautari, who has a warrant for his arrest and is wanted by Police.

Tautari, 21, is wanted for failing to appear in court and is known to frequent the wider Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau regions.

It’s believed he is actively avoiding Police.

If you have seen him or have any information that may assist in locating him, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 251203/7734.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI