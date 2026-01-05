Ruatiti homicide: No charges laid following deaths of Brendon and Trina Cole

Source: Radio New Zealand

SUPPLIED

No charges have been laid in relation to a homicide investigation in the central North Island where a couple were found dead.

It has been more than three weeks since since 56-year-old Brendon Leigh Cole and 54-year-old Trina Michelle Cole were found at a rural property in Ruatiti, west of Ruapehu, on 13 December.

A person of interest handed himself into police on Christmas Day.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on an active warrant, and appeared in Whanganui District Court on Boxing Day.

Police said no charges have been laid in relation to the deaths, and the homicide investigation was ongoing.

They said there were no significant updates.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand