Tonga’s Cabinet line-up announced for new parliament term

Source: Radio New Zealand

Tonga Prime Minister’s Office

The inner circle of Tonga’s legislative assembly has been confirmed, with new prime minister Lord Fakafanua announcing his selection of cabinet ministers on Monday afternoon.

Fakafanua will take on the police, fire and emergency services portfolios for his government, as well as disaster management, climate change and communications.

He has named Dr Viliami Latu as his deputy. Among his portfolios are justice and economic development.

Crown Prince Tupouto’a Ulukalala returns as the minister in charge of foreign affairs and defence. He has been appointed from outside of parliament, which is permitted under Tonga’s constitution.

Former prime minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni is also back at the decision-making table as fourth in the cabinet line-up. He has picked up the health and public enterprises portfolios.

Dr Taniela Fusimalohi, who was former prime minister Dr ‘Aisake Eke’s deputy prime minister, has also made it into cabinet as Minister for Lands, Survey, Planning and Natural Resources.

King Tupou VI has already appointed Fakafanua’s ministers to cabinet, according to Monday’s Tonga parliament announcement. This is a formal process enshrined in Tonga’s constitution.

The appointment of the King’s son, the Crown Prince, to parliament increases the size of the size of the legislative assembly, which has a base of 26 elected representatives from the general election. According to the constitution, up to four ministers can be appointed to Cabinet from outside parliament.

The only woman elected to Tonga’s parliament, Fane Fituafe, has also been named as a cabinet minister. Fituafe, who is a new MP, takes on a range of portfolios including women, social affairs and employment.

Monday’s cabinet announcement concludes the parliamentary election process that began with Tonga’s general election voting day on 20 November last year.

Twenty-six representatives (17 peoples’ representatives and nine nobles’ representatives) were elected by voters on that day – making up the country’s legislative assembly or parliament.

Following this, the group then conducted a vote for prime minister on 15 December, with Fakafanua winning over his predecessor Dr ‘Aisake Eke 16 votes to 10. Fakafanua was then formally appointed by the King to the office of prime minister, in keeping with Tonga’s constitution.

The King also appointed Lord Vaea as the speaker of the new parliament, and Lord Tu’iha’angana as his deputy. Both speaker positions can only be held by nobles’ representatives.

Cabinet lineup:

1. Lord Fakafanua

Prime Minister

Minister for Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Communications and Climate Change (MEIDECC)

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Prisons

2. Dr Viliami Latu

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister for Justice

Minister for Trade and Economic Development

3. Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala

Minister for His Majesty’s Diplomatic Services

Minister for His Majesty’s Armed Forces

4. Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni

Minister for Public Enterprises

Minister for Health

5. Lataifaingata’a Tangimana

Minister for Finance & National Planning

6. Semisi Sika

Minister for Tourism

Minister for Infrastructure

7. Dr Taniela Fusimalohi

Minister for Lands, Survey, Planning and Natural Resources

8. Dr Mo’ale ‘Otunuku

Minister for Education and Training

9. Sevenitini Toumo’ua

Minister for Customs and Inland Revenue

10. Viliami Sisifa

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forests

Minister for Fisheries

11. Fane Fituafe

Minister for Internal Affairs, Employment, Women, Social Protection, Youth and Sports.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand