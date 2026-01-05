Search for missing tramper, Kahurangi National Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Sergeant Jonny Evans, Police Search and Rescue.

A search is continuing for a tramper overdue in the Baton area of Kahurangi National Park.

Graham Garnett, 66, went tramping in the Baton/Ellis River area. He was expected to return on 30 December, but did not.

We will be using a radar tomorrow so ask members of the public to steer clear of our search areas.

Tomorrow the following areas in the Baton Valley will be closed while Police Search and Rescue teams search for Graham.

Wilkinson Track

Baton Saddle

Loveridge Spur Route

Cowin Spur Track

Wharepapa Arthur Range – from Mount Star through to the twins

Walking track to Flanagans Hut

The search will involve the use of Recco detecting equipment.

Graham is around 177cm tall, approximately 100kg, and has grey hair.

We are keen to hear from anyone who we haven’t spoken with yet, who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.

Any sightings or information can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P064981672.

