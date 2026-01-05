Uni-Bio Science Joins Forces with WMU NERC and Ouhai District Government to Build Growth Factor Innovation Ecosystem and Accelerate Regenerative Medicine Strategy Layout

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – EQS Newswire – 30 December 2025 – Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (“Uni-Bio Science Group”, “Uni-Bio” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce the official signing of a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, with the National Engineering Research Center for Cell Growth Factor Drugs and Protein Formulations of Wenzhou Medical University (“WMU NERC”) and the People’s Government of Ouhai District, Wenzhou. The parties also explored the subsequent co-establishment of the “Uni-Bio – WMU Joint Innovation Laboratory for Translational Medicine.” This collaboration marks a key step for Uni-Bio in deeply integrating with a national-level research platform and a regional industrial ecosystem. Through a synergistic “government-university-enterprise” model, the three parties will focus on the core regenerative medicine field of growth factors to establish an end-to-end innovation system spanning basic research, clinical translation, and industrial application. This represents a milestone for the Group in consolidating its R&D pipeline and accelerating its strategic execution.

Strategic cooperation signing ceremony group photo

Focusing on Growth Factor Frontiers, Unleashing “1+1>2” Clinical and Market Potential

Growth factors are key signaling molecules that regulate cell proliferation, migration, and tissue repair, representing some of the most transformative bioactive substances in regenerative medicine. Both EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) and FGF (Fibroblast Growth Factor) have demonstrated significant efficacy across major indications, including wound healing, ophthalmic diseases, and metabolic disorders, underscoring their substantial market potential.

Uni-Bio possesses deep expertise in the EGF field, with its flagship products GeneTime® and GeneSoft® achieving large-scale production and nationwide commercial coverage. Concurrently, under the leadership of Academician Li Xiaokun, the WMU NERC has been a global pioneer in FGF drug R&D, having successfully translated several Class I New Drugs – including Recombinant Human Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor – and has accumulated substantial clinical data and authoritative expert consensus in trauma and metabolic diseases.

Building on this foundation, the three parties will initiate collaborative research on combined EGF/FGF therapies for key areas, including burns, dermatology, and ophthalmology. The goal is to unlock powerful therapeutic synergies, develop superior combination products and advance delivery systems, set new treatment benchmarks, and establish a leadership position in shaping this multi-billion Yuan sector.

Empowered by Academician Leadership & Platform, Creating a Fast Track from R&D to Production

The WMU NERC is an independent legal entity established by Wenzhou Medical University based on the national-level platform, the National Engineering Research Center for Cell Growth Factor Drugs and Protein Preparations. It undertakes downstream functions including engineering technology research and development, transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and technical services. In synergistic collaboration with the National Key Laboratory for Macromolecular Drugs and Large-Scale Preparation, which focuses on upstream basic research, the Center has built a next-generation growth factor drug pipeline targeting multiple systems such as metabolism and dermatology. Through the ongoing research of Academician Li Xiaokun’s team, the Center has achieved internationally leading breakthroughs in key technologies, including long-acting Modification, targeted delivery, and aerosol inhalation.

The planned “Uni-Bio – WMU Joint Innovation Laboratory for Translational Medicine” will conduct in-depth research into the synergistic mechanisms of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) and Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF) in regulating metabolic homeostasis, improving insulin sensitivity, and promoting tissue repair. It aims to develop novel compound formulations and drug delivery systems targeting conditions such as endocrine diseases represented by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), respiratory diseases represented by asthma, as well as bone tissue repair. These diseases affect a large global patient population, yet there remains a significant unmet clinical need for innovative therapies. Through this collaboration, it is expected to address treatment gaps in multiple specific indications, further unlocking clinical and commercial value in the broad chronic disease market.

The “Government-University-Enterprise ” Trinity, Systematically Strengthening Full-Chain Capabilities

This collaboration extends beyond technological synergy to ecosystem co-development. The People’s Government of Ouhai District, Wenzhou, is a key facilitator and supporter of this strategic cooperation, committed to building a first-class biomedical industry ecosystem. Its core platform, the “China Gene Valley,” will provide comprehensive spatial support and specialized policy assistance for the cooperative projects across all stages – from R&D and pilot-scale testing to industrialization.

For Uni-Bio, this tripartite cooperation delivers threefold empowerment:

R&D Front: Direct access to the National Engineering Research Center’s source innovation and core technologies, elevating the starting point of R&D.

Clinical Front: Collaboration with Wenzhou Medical University’s affiliated hospital network to accelerate clinical validation and indication expansion.

Commercialization Front: Leveraging the advanced manufacturing capabilities and regional policy benefits of the China Gene Valley to ensure efficient project implementation and facilitate market access.

This strategic partnership is a crucial step in the Group’s pursuit of its vision “To Be the Global Leader in Regenerative Medicine, Redefining How Science Restores and Extends Human Life” Moving forward, the Group will continue to deepen collaborations with national scientific institutions and local governments, driving the translation of more cutting-edge research into clinical and market value. This will further consolidate and enhance its comprehensive competitiveness and leadership in regenerative medicine.

