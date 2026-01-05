Christchurch cordon lifted after bomb squad called in

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Cordons have been removed from a Christchurch property where an item of concern was found this morning.

Police were called to St Barnabas Street in Fendalton at about 9.15am on Monday.

The Defence Force explosive bomb disposal team recovered the item, and it will be disposed of.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand