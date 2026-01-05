Police seek assistance to identify males following mass disorder

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a mass disorder that occurred on Karangahape Road in Auckland are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the people pictured in these CCTV images.

At about 3.40am on Sunday 28 December emergency services were called to the disorder involving about 50 people.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, says the Police investigation remains ongoing into three serious assaults on and around Karangahape Road during the incident.

“One person has been arrested, however we would like help identifying the others pictured in these images.

“I’m asking anyone who knows who they are to please get in touch.”

One male is wearing black pants, a blue and black hunting and fishing jacket and a black cap with white writing.

The second male is wearing a white shirt with a beige hat.

“Someone knows who these people are and we are urging them to speak to us,” Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says.

Anyone who recognises these males or who has information about this incident is asked to contact Police.

You can update us online now at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105 and quote file number 251228/4774.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

