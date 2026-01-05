Rescue highlights need to be prepared

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Sergeant Dougall Henderson – Invercargill Police Search and Rescue Coordinator

The rescue of two boaties in a remote area of Fiordland over the weekend has highlighted the importance of being prepared when heading out on the water.

The two men were on a fishing and diving trip just south of Milford Sound when the batteries in their 6.4 metre recreational boat failed on Saturday night and left them stranded.

The pair were able to use their iPhone satellite emergency text system to message for help. Their messages were received by the iPhone Emergency Comms Centre in the Netherlands who relayed their plight to NZ Police.

Marine VHF radio broadcasts were put out by Maritime NZ on an hourly basis for any vessels in the area able to assist with no response.

The following morning, Police and family members were arranging a float plane to fly replacement batteries to the men, when a recreational boatie heard the call for help on his VHF radio.

He and his three passengers, who were on a day’s fishing trip went to the pair’s rescue and were able to take the stricken vessel under tow back to Milford Sound, which was approximately 50 kilometres away.

Although the boys were well prepared with lifejackets, two forms of communication and had not consumed alcohol, the incident highlights how difficult assistance can be if you have a mechanical failure or emergency situation.

It is a timely reminder of the golden rules of boating particularly in isolated areas like Fiordland.

1. Always wear lifejackets 2. Ensure you have two forms of communication including a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) or Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) 3. Check the weather forecast 4. Alcohol and boating don’t mix 5. Ensure you tell someone where you are heading. 6. Ensure you have an auxiliary motor

Finally, Police would like to thank the skipper and his crew who gave up their fishing day to help a fellow boatie in need.

