Woman charged with allegedly bringing 22kgs of meth into the country in her checked luggage

A woman has been charged with allegedly bringing more than 20 kilograms of meth into the country in her checked luggage.

The 33-year-old was arrested at Auckland International airport on Sunday.

Court documents claimed she arrived on a flight from Singapore with roughly 22 kilograms of methamphetamine.

She had been charged with importing a class A controlled drug.

The maximum sentence was life imprisonment.

Court documents show the woman was both unemployed and had no fixed abode.

She was expected to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday afternoon.

