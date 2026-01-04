Two dead after fatal drownings on Northland beach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Two people drowned at Ripirō Beach, between Mahuta Gap and Glinks Gully, on Saturday.

Police were called about 6.50pm to reports two men could be seen struggling in the water.

Police and other emergency services responded immediately, and the men were pulled from the water unresponsive.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) confirmed surf lifeguards responded to an incident at Glinks Gully.

Police had informed SLSNZ of two people caught in a rip, 300m north of the access way at Glinks Gully, approximately 17km south of the Baylys Beach patrolled area.

The first surf lifeguards to arrive at the scene launched an inflatable rescue boat and located both people, who were in the water and unresponsive.

They returned them to the beach to commence CPR, however resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The deaths have been referred to the coroner and local iwi have placed a rāhui on the area, until 7pm Monday 5 January.

