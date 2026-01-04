Football: Brooke Nunn levels late for Phoenix women to maintain unbeaten run

Source: Radio New Zealand

Brooke Nunn scored late in second half stoppage time to secure the Phoenix a 2-2 draw with Brisbane Roar and stretch their unbeaten run.

Coming off massive wins over Sydney FC (7-0) and Western Sydney (3-0), sharing the spoils in Brisbane was a small let-down but coach Bev Priestman said she walked away satisfied.

“If you’d asked me at the beginning of the game I’d say no, but you ask me at the end and yes, I’m very happy to take the point,” Priestman said.

“Overall whenever you take points on the road you have to be happy.

“The first half we weren’t at our best. They changed shape and we took some adjusting to that. But in the second half we did a much better job of preventing any shots.

“What I’m most proud of is that the team never gave up and they went to the very end. Sometimes some of the best teams cannot be at their best and still take points out of a game, especially on the road.

“And to get back-to-back points on the road and three games undefeated, we have to also be proud of that.”

Manaia Elliott had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 15th minute with a speculative effort from distance, wide on the left, but the Roar equalised almost instantly and took the lead shortly after the half hour mark.

It looked like Wellington’s pursuit of an equaliser would be in vain until the eighth minute of time added on, when Nunn delivered a cross from the right flank which beat Lincoln at her near post and nestled in the back of the net.

Wellington drop one place to six ahead of a home match against Melbourne City on Saturday.

The Phoenix could be without Sabitra “Samba” Bhandari, who limped off with a knee injury late in the second half.

“We’re not sure yet. I think she’ll definitely need to get a scan on her knee,” Priestman said.

“It could be nothing but it also could be something and it’s something we need to look into.”

