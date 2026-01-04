Do focus apps actually improve your productivity?

Source: Radio New Zealand

It’s hardly a revelation that we’re living in an era of distraction and smartphone addiction. Our phones interrupt us, hijack our attention, and tempt us into scrolling. Even when we aren’t interacting with them, their mere presence makes it difficult to concentrate.

To address this, app developers have responded with a vast ocean of productivity and focus apps, each promising to tame the chaos with timers, app blocking, habit reminders, and rewards designed to help you stay focused and be productive.

To understand whether these apps are worth our while, we first need to consider why staying focused is so difficult in the first place.

A range of productivity apps now promise to tame the chaos with timers, app blocking, habit reminders, and rewards. Honey B Games / ENFP Dev Master