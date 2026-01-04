State Highway 8 closed after four-vehicle crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Simon Rogers

Three rescue helicopters have rushed to a four-vehicle crash that has closed State Highway 8 near Tekapo.

Three people have serious injuries.

Police say the crash happened about 7pm, between Tekapo Powerhouse Road and Braemar Road.

Another person has moderate injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Police are urging drivers to delay travel between Tekapo and Twizel, or face delays.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand