Welcome to the unfun retreat where less is more

Source: Radio New Zealand

​Luxury, indulgence, immediately satisfying every need and want – these are all must-haves when it comes to a holiday. Or so you might think.​

However, in an era of self-improvement surrounded by a world of excess, deprivation might be what you need. It can seem somewhat ironic – paying money to have or do less, but taking out noise, food, or comfort might leave room for something better (that’s the idea anyway).

While science can’t vouch for all the claimed benefits, there is some evidence that a moment of discomfort can result in, well, results, whether that be more confidence, detoxification or meaningful relaxation.

Āio Wīra Retreat Centre in Auckland. supplied