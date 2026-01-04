Search for tramper missing near Mount Huxley

Source: New Zealand Police

A large search is under way for a tramper missing near Lake Ōhau, and Police are appealing for information.

Connor Purvis, 20, intended to climb Mount Huxley on or about 30 December, descending via the Huxley River South Branch. Connor hasn’t returned from the tramp, prompting concern.

Police Search and Rescue teams have been joined by Land Search and Rescue teams from Omarama, Oamaru and Dunedin, along with the Department of Conservation’s alpine rescue team from Aoraki/Mt Cook, with air support provided by Heliventures in Oamaru and Helicopter Line at Mt Cook.

Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat says search teams have been looking through huts and campsites in the area but not found any sign of him.

“We ask anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley or has been tramping or hunting in the Huxley River South Branch between 28 December and 2 January to make contact with Police if they haven’t already.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Connor in the South Temple, Ahuriri or Huxley valleys in that same timeframe. Connor has red hair and a handlebar moustache and we urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“It’s a large-scale search over a large area, and the smallest piece of information could make all the difference.”

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260102/2266.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI