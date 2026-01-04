Police seek witnesses to serious crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking any witnesses to a serious crash involving a cyclist and vehicle in Palmerston North on Friday.

The crash happened on Tennant Drive, outside Massey University, about 4.30pm on 2 January.

The cyclist received critical injuries and remains in intensive care in Wellington.

Acting Detective Sergeant Grant Christian said both the cyclist and the vehicle were heading towards the Fitzherbert Bridge when the crash occurred.

“We are asking for assistance from the public and need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash, or the moments before it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police as soon as possible online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260102/2683.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI