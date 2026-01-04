Person falls off cliff at Taylors Mistake, near Christchurch.

Source: Radio New Zealand

Taylors Mistake. Unsplash / Anja Polic

A person has been airlifted to hospital after falling off a cliff at Te Onepoto / Taylors Mistake, near Christchurch.

Police said the person appeared to have significant injuries.

They believed a boat was used to get the person to lifeguards, to then meet the rescue helicopter on land.

St John crews were notified just after midday and responded with the rescue chopper.

Neither Police nor St John could say what condition the person was in.

