Kiwi expert on Venezuela attack: ‘Time that we made our voice clear’

New Zealand experts in international relations and law have criticised the attack on Venezuela by the United States, saying the move is also a direct challenge to New Zealand.

International relations Professor Robert Patman of the University of Otago described the US’ military actions against Venezuela as an audacious move.

“It’s a direct challenge for countries like New Zealand, which support the view that international relations should be based on rules, procedures and laws,” he told RNZ’s Worldwatch.

On Saturday, the US attacked the Venezuelan capital Caracas and captured the South American nation’s president and his wife, citing alleged drug offences.

Patman said while many would be pleased to see Nicolas Maduro gone, that did not mean they would be happy the US “[violated] Venezuela’s sovereignty”.

He believed New Zealand’s response to the US action in Venezuela should be firm and robust, and that the US had shown little regard for New Zealand’s interests by imposing tariffs.

“When in fact, the United States faces virtually little or no tariffs on their own products coming to this country.”

He also highlighted that New Zealand did not speak out in defence of Canada or Denmark when the Trump administration made “territorial threats” against them.

“I think it’s time that we made our voice clear. Foreign policy in this country has been traditionally bipartisan. We have stood up for the rule of law internationally.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters earlier on Sunday said New Zealand was “concerned”, calling on “all parties to act in accordance with international law”. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s office declined to add more to Peters’ statement when asked by RNZ.

Patman said it was important that while New Zealand might not support the Maduro government, it should be up to the people of Venezuela to decide what happens in their political leadership.

University of Waikato international law Professor Al Gillespie also urged for Venezuelan people to have the opportunity of choosing their country’s next leader.

He said the “worst-case scenario” now was that the US attempted to run the country.

Trump has claimed the US would “run” Venezuala in the meantime.

“I think an ideal situation, if you were seriously concerned about the corrupt practices of that regime, is that you would call for an election.”

He said Venezuela should be handed over to an independent body such as the Organisation of American States or the United Nations.

“You’d let the regional or international community govern an election process so the Venezuelan people can speak to their own interests.”

